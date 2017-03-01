3 tornadoes confirmed in Middle Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – The National Weather Service says at least three tornadoes have been confirmed to have hit central Tennessee during severe thunderstorms.

Justyn Jackson, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Nashville, said one confirmed tornado Wednesday was in Wilson County, just north of Watertown. Jackson said there was structural damage to homes, outbuildings, barns and trees. He said it appeared to be an EF-1 tornado – one of the weakest kinds- but meteorologists would have to get a better look Thursday.

He said EF-1 tornadoes also touched down in southeast Nashville and Williamson County.

Jackson said a 12-year-old boy was hurt in Clarksville when a tree fell through his mobile home.

The Tennessean said country singer Carrie Underwood tweeted there was damage to her home in the Nashville area.