Colder Weather for the Next Few Days

Weather Update – 4:00 p.m. Tuesday

The severe weather threat has completely ended for the Mid-South but it left quite a bit of damage in its wake. Most of the damage reports we’ve seen so far have been from straight-line winds. The National Weather Service in Memphis has not said whether they plan to do any damage assessment surveys today or tomorrow.

Now that the cold front has moved south of the viewing area, skies have become clearer and gusty winds are pushing colder air into West Tennessee. Get ready for a few cold days ahead. In fact, temperatures will be near freezing in the mornings to come!

TONIGHT

Expect a cold night with temperatures dropping to the lower and middle 30s by sunrise at 6:24 a.m. Thursday morning. It should be a clear start to the day with calmer winds than we’ve had recently.

Tomorrow through Saturday morning will be mostly sunny with a high pressure system keeping calm weather and clear skies in West Tennessee. Our next chance for rain will return early next week. Stay tuned to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast and with the VIPIR 7 Storm Team on-air and online for more updates!

Tom Meiners

Storm Team 7 Chief Meteorologist, CBM

Twitter – @WBBJ7TomMeiners

Facebook – facebook.com/WBBJ.tom.meiners

Email – tmeiners@wbbjtv.com