Downed tree in east Jackson makes for slow commute home

JACKSON, Tenn.-The drive home Wednesday afternoon for some included a detour, due to a downed tree along Whitehall Street in east Jackson.

Police blocked both lanes as crews worked to remove the tree, which fell after a morning of heavy rains and high winds.

Though the tree appeared to have taken down utility lines, WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News checked with Jackson Energy Authority.

Their spokesperson said they had no outages in the area.