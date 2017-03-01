Englewood Baptist East holds health and wellness fair

JACKSON, Tenn.-Many across the area took time to get serious about their health, today.

A health and wellness fair was held at the Englewood Baptist Church East Campus which featured various screenings including eye exams, dental screenings and blood pressure tests.

Organizers said the free event is a great way for the community to get up to date on their personal health.

“This is just our new campus for Englewood and just an outreach for our community, let them know that we’re relevant and if there’s any way that we can help physically, we would love to be a part of that,” said Robin Popplewell of Englewood Baptist Church.

Organizers said they hope to hold this health and wellness fair on a regular basis.