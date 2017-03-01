Former Harvard law worker accused of stealing nearly $48,000

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) – A former Harvard employee is accused of stealing nearly $48,000 from the university and spending it on laptops, iPads and other personal items.

Prosecutors say 32-year-old Darris Saylors, of Chattanooga, Tennessee, was arraigned Wednesday in Cambridge.

Authorities say Saylors used a Harvard credit card to buy the items and then gave false reasons for the expenses on accounting documents.

Defense attorney Arthur Kelly says his client denies the allegations against her. She faces charges including larceny and forgery.

Saylors worked until November 2013 as a manager of student programs at Harvard Law School. She was later hired by the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga.

The Middlesex district attorney’s office says another former Harvard Law employee is scheduled to be arraigned April 5 on larceny charges related to the same case.