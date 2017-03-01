Photo gallery: WBBJ viewer storm pics: March 1, 2017

1/21 Huntingdon- Submitted by LJ via Twitter

2/21 Bradford - Submitted by Sara Grinnell

3/21 Ephesus Church Road in Huntingdon - Submitted by Mary Jane Neely

4/21 Milan - Submitted by Jennifer Hudkins

5/21 Old Stage Road in Carroll County - Submitted by LJ via Twitter

6/21 Old Stage Road in Carroll County - Submitted by LJ via Twitter

7/21 Gibson County - Submitted by Adina Becton

8/21 Skullbone - Submitted by Danielle Lusk

9/21 Huntingdon - Submitted by C. Evan Eskew

10/21 West Main Street in Huntingdon - Submitted by Susan Harrell

11/21 Trimble - Submitted by Phyllis Hicks

12/21 Trenton - Submitted by Casandra Glisson

13/21 Trenton - Submitted by Angel Lynne Mills-Keel

14/21 Tatumville - Submitted by Shelia Redmond Kirby

15/21 North of Lexington on Natchez Trace Drive - Submitted by Jason & Jenny Gibson

16/21 Milan - Submitted by Jacob Rush

17/21 Lightning illuminates the sky in Paris - Submitted by Ken Collum

18/21 Gleason - Submitted by Carrie D. Carrington

19/21 Trenton area - Submitted by Cindy Fisher-Quinton

20/21 Dyersburg - Submitted by Marie Marie

21/21 Dyer - Submitted by Kenneth Sims











































WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News viewers sent us some amazing shots from the early Wednesday morning storms and their aftermath.