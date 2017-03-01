Judge resets trial date in Holly Bobo case; moves venue to Hardin County
DECATUR COUNTY, Tenn. — A judge has moved all future hearings in the Holly Bobo case to Hardin County.
Judge Creed McGinley announced the change of venue during a Wednesday morning motions hearing in Decaturville.
The judge also reset the trial for Zach Adams from April 3 to July 10. He said Adams’ attorney filed a motion for continuance.
Judge McGinley also said Wednesday that the Jury will be sequestered.
Jury selection will take place April 5.
Half of potential jurors will be summoned at 9 a.m. March 8 and half at 1 p.m.
Jason Autry and brothers Zach and Dylan Adams all are charged in the disappearance and death of the 20-year-old nursing student.
Bobo disappeared from her Decatur County home on April 13, 2011.
