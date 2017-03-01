Kirkland Cancer Center kicks off Colorectal Cancer Month with “80 by 18” pledge signing

JACKSON, Tenn.-Officials at the Kirkland Cancer Center take a moment to recognize the start of Colorectal Cancer Month.

It was marked by a commitment by hospital officials to the “80 by 18” pledge.

It is an effort to get colorectal cancer screening rates to 80 percent by 2018.

This type of cancer is the nation’s second-leading cause of cancer-related deaths, despite being one of only a few cancers that can be prevented.

“It’s something that with changes in lifestyle, early detection and screening and changes in eating habits can change your whole outlook,” said Carrie Ann Knox, with the Kirkland Cancer Center.

It is recommended that men and women begin getting screened for colorectal cancer when they turn 50.