Mobile home leveled in Henry; other homes damaged after storm

HENRY, Tenn. — The early morning storms ripped through one small Henry County town Wednesday, leveling one home and severely damaging another.

Henry resident Victoria Ferguson said everything was calm and peaceful outside her home in Henry.

“I had my bedroom window open. I was listening to my chimes and everything,” she said. “All of a sudden at like 5:20 a.m., 5:30 a.m., it started getting really bad,” Ferguson said.

A few minutes later, the air changed drastically.

“At about, I think it was 5:50 a.m., it just all of a sudden got horrible and we heard all kinds of crazy winds or tornado, whatever it was,” she recounted.

A neighbor who lives a few doors down, Buster Frederick, also heard the storm.

“All I saw a bright flash out the window, I heard the thunder, and then hail started pinging everywhere,” Frederick said.

Neighbors said the home that was destroyed was empty, but someone does live in the other damaged home.

“It was terrifying. I was bawling. I was really hysterical,” Ferguson said. “I mean, that could have been our trailer, you know — somebody had been in it, they would have been gone.”

Henry County officials said around 2,600 homes were without power after the storm.