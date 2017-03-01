Mugshots : Madison County : 2/28/17 – 3/01/17 March 1, 2017 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/25Akia Cotharn Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 2/25Cody Harmon Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 3/25Alana Carrington No charges entered Show Caption Hide Caption 4/25William Garner Evading arrest, failure to comply, resisting stop/arrest Show Caption Hide Caption 5/25Timothy Ferguson Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 6/25Terika Akins Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 7/25Ryan Gross No charges entered Show Caption Hide Caption 8/25Ricky Jones Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 9/25Nicole Lutz Unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving while unlicensed Show Caption Hide Caption 10/25Matthew Reid Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 11/25Mary Williams Attempted murder, aggravated assault, firearm used in dangerous felony Show Caption Hide Caption 12/25Leon Bobbitt Failure to appear, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 13/25Ladreama Outlaw No charges entered Show Caption Hide Caption 14/25Kenneth Lowrance Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 15/25Keith McBride Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 16/25Keith Fouse Schedule I drug violations Show Caption Hide Caption 17/25Kavon Thompson No charges entered Show Caption Hide Caption 18/25Justin Patterson Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 19/25Justin Crocker Sexual exploitation of minor Show Caption Hide Caption 20/25Hollie Hansen Shoplifting Show Caption Hide Caption 21/25Glenn Poss No charges entered Show Caption Hide Caption 22/25Dionne Horton Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 23/25Devario Jarmon Simple domestic assault, contraband in penal institution, simple possession/casual exchange Show Caption Hide Caption 24/25Brandie Matherne Public indecency, public intoxication Show Caption Hide Caption 25/25Antonio Clark Aggravated burglary, theft over $1,000 Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 2/28/17 and 7 a.m. on 3/01/17. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. FacebookTwitterPinterestMore