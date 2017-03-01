Powerful storms destroys mobile home and overturns RVs in Kenton

KENTON, Tenn — A fan blowing in the wind is no comparison to the force that ripped through the area.

“It felt like someone had a hold to our bed and shaking it,” said witness Gerald Keele.

Early Wednesday morning, strong winds ripped through West Tennessee but many in Kenton are saying it was not a typical storm.

“It really shocked me that a tornado or some type winds came so close,” Keele said.

“The wind hit my house and I didn’t know this until about 6 this morning when a neighbor came and told me,” Dorothy Rudd said.

Trees uprooted, a barn flattened, a work shed destroyed and a mobile home that once held precious memories ripped open with personal belongings thrown across the yard.

“Nobody lives here. My son who owns this is in Montana,” Rudd said as she surveyed the damages.

“Looks like a war zone,” Rudd said.

And that is not all.

“It has an irrigation system and it continues on all the way over to Walnut Grove Road and it took some roofs off some houses over that way,” Keele said.

“The wind sounds like a train going by, really strong,” Faron Cruz Sr., said.

In nearby Yorkville, residents describe the scary moments when they were alerted to immediately take shelter.

“The trampoline was sitting right here in the backyard and it picked it up and put it in the front yard, tore a bunch of tree limbs down, tore my fence down and tore a bunch of shingles up there on the house,” Cruz said.

This father and son are counting their blessings.

Weather stations nearby measured winds up to 60 miles per hours.

Those who live in the area tell me they are thankful nobody was injured or killed in last night’s storms.

Residents in Yorkville said they are now looking into building a storm shelter for the community.