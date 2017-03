School Closings for Wednesday, March 1

The following school districts are closed Wednesday, March 1:

Carroll Academy

Hardin County Schools

McNairy County Schools

Perry County Schools

The following schools districts are delayed Wednesday, March 1:

Benton County Schools delayed two hours

Henderson County Schools

Jackson-Madison Co. School buses delayed by at least 45 minutes

Obion County Schools delayed two hours

Paris Special School District delayed one hour