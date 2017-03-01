Tornado Watch for Wednesday Morning

Weather Update – 3:05 a.m. Wednesday

A Tornado Watch is now in effect for all of West Tennessee through 8 a.m. Wednesday. This means that conditions will be favorable for a tornado to develop but is still not guaranteed. Stay tuned to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast and with the VIPIR 7 Storm Team on-air and online for more updates!



Early Wednesday Morning

Sometime around 4-6am Wednesday will be when the storms in Arkansas arrive in West Tennessee. Nearly all of West Tennessee is under an enhanced (3 out of 5) risk for severe weather Wednesday morning. Damaging winds and large hail are still the main threats but a few tornadoes will be possible as well. Again, that doesn’t mean those conditions are guaranteed but due to the possibility for severe weather you should prepare for them just in case!

Expect the worst of the storms to arrive in Jackson between 4 and 10 a.m. and leave West Tennessee completely by the early afternoon. Stay tuned to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast and with the VIPIR 7 Storm Team on-air and online for more updates!

