Tree crashes into family’s home in Carroll County

CARROLL COUNTY, Tenn. — A family is forced from their home after a tree slammed through the roof as storms moved through West Tennessee Wednesday morning.

Tiffany King and her daughters woke up to the scene.

“Around 6 this morning, we heard thunder, sounded like lightning, strong wind, rain, and all of the sudden we just heard a big boom. We came and looked and the tree was through the house,” King said.

King says she knew exactly what had taken place before she walked outside to see the damage.

You can see the roots, smashed windows and siding scattered along the yard.

“I figured it was this tree. I knew it was kind of bad,” King said. “It’s been breaking little by little.”

The occupants of the home spent much of their time Wednesday morning uprooting their own lives and trying to find another place to live.

“It’s not going to be livable,” King said. “We’re moving our stuff out, and they’re trying to send us somewhere else to stay.”

As close family and friends help them clear out their belongings, they said they’re just thankful they’re safe.

The Carroll County EMA director says crews were out to make sure roads were clear and to restore power.