U.S. Marshals: One suspect in custody following shooting of Bolivar teen
BOLIVAR, Tenn.-One of the two suspects is now in custody following the shooting of a Bolivar teen.
According to the U.S. Marshals Service, Antonius Douglas turned himself in to marshals, Wednesday.
He was wanted on a count of attempted first degree murder, having a gun as a convicted felon and another weapons count.
A second named suspect, Keith Hussey Junior remains on the loose.
18-year-old Jarian Green was seriously hurt in the shooting.