U.S. Marshals: One suspect in custody following shooting of Bolivar teen

BOLIVAR, Tenn.-One of the two suspects is now in custody following the shooting of a Bolivar teen.

According to the U.S. Marshals Service, Antonius Douglas turned himself in to marshals, Wednesday.

He was wanted on a count of attempted first degree murder, having a gun as a convicted felon and another weapons count.

A second named suspect, Keith Hussey Junior remains on the loose.

18-year-old Jarian Green was seriously hurt in the shooting.