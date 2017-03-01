USDA: drought disaster help in 79 of 82 Mississippi counties

The U.S. Department of Agriculture says drought disaster aid is available in 79 of Mississippi’s 82 counties – and in 22 counties in adjacent states.

Farmers and ranchers in those counties have eight months from Feb. 23 to apply for low-interest loans to help cover part of their losses from the drought.

Sixty-nine Mississippi counties are primary disaster areas, and the other 10 are adjacent to them. That status also qualifies farmers in four other states: 10 counties in western Alabama, three in south Arkansas, five in southwest Tennessee, and four northeast Louisiana parishes.

The only Mississippi counties not on either list are Amite, Pike and Walthall.