West Tennesseans turn out for Ash Wednesday services

JACKSON, Tenn. —┬áChristians across West Tennessee filled churches Wednesday to take part in special Ash Wednesday services.

St. Mary’s Catholic Church in west Jackson held a number of services to allow parishioners to receive ashes.

Wednesday marks the first day of Lent, which occurs 46 days before Easter.

The season of Lent is often observed through fasting and prayer. Wearing ashes is considered a sign of penance.