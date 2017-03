Chief U.S. district judge to assume senior status

JACKSON, Tenn. — Chief U.S. District Judge over West Tennessee Daniel Breen will soon assume senior status, stepping back from some duties.

Judge Breen was nominated by President George W. Bush and sworn in in March 2003.

His senior status ceremony will be held later this month at the U.S. Courthouse in downtown Jackson where he’ll continue to serve as a senior district judge.