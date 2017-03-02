City leaders say Milan residents putting community storm shelter to use

MILAN, Tenn.-Milan city leaders are touting the success of the town’s storm shelter.

Fire Chief Steven Dillard said it was open to the community during Wednesday morning’s dangerous storms.

He told WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News more than 30 people took advantage of the shelter located in downtown Milan,

and said the building can hold 1,700 people.

“This building is built with reinforced concrete and rebar along with a brick facade, so it’s very sturdy. The windows on it actually weigh about 400 pounds a piece, so they are able to withstand a direct hit by 2 by 4s,” said Chief Dillard.

Meanwhile, for Jackson-Madison County residents who have a storm shelter on your property, emergency management leaders said you should get it registered, so crews will know exactly where to look for you in case of a natural disaster.

That form can be found in the “Seen on 7” section.