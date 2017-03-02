‘First Ladies Luncheon’ raises money for United Way

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Women’s Leadership Council hosted its forth annual “First Ladies Luncheon” fundraiser Thursday for the United Way of West Tennessee.

The event serves as United Way’s largest fundraising event.

Participants heard from keynote speakers Brad and Kristi Montague. Brad is the author of the New York Times best-selling book “Kid President.”

Each year, the event encourages West Tennesseans to make an impact on the community.

“It is so exciting to see all these women meet and greet who’ve known each other for a number of years, meeting new people. We have lots of new people here today,” event founder Anita Kay Archer said.

Last year, the event brought in nearly $20,000 for the organization.