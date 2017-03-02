Former EMS supervisor accused of stealing drugs, forgery

CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Authorities say a former Cumberland County EMS used his position to steal drugs and forged records to cover it up.

Multiple news outlets report that 47-year-old Randy Davidson was arrested Wednesday and charged with two counts of theft under $1,000, one count of official misconduct and one count of forgery.

State investigators and officials began looking into the theft of fentanyl from the Cumberland County Ambulance Services last August. They say they later determined Davidson was responsible.

Investigators say Davidson also forged the ambulance service’s controlled substance records in an attempt to conceal the theft. He is no longer employed by the ambulance service.

It’s unclear whether Davidson has an attorney.