Lady Bruins trying to finish the season on a high note

JACKSON, Tenn — In sports coaches always say, it’s what you do behind closed doors when no one’s watching that makes you great. Well for the USJ Lady Bruins basketball team, their seniors went to work after losing in sub state last season. This group was determined to end their chapter as a Bruin on a high note, and head coach Tony Shutes realized that early on.

“Last summer you could just see, you could just feel a different vibe about this team and that’s been the difference, our seniors have improved and matured and they just led our young kids,” Shutes said.

Senior guard Morgan Williams knew what the team had to do in order to make a deep run this season.

“This year we really tuned in on doing the little things right, paying attention to detail and I think that’s why we been so successful this season,” Williams said.

As for how it feels to be going to state for the first time in 12 years, the entire team is thrilled for the opportunity.

“It’s honestly like we’re all super excited, this is something that hasn’t been done for the Lady Bruins basketball program since 2005 and we’re just all really blessed, we’ve worked so hard this season and we’re just super pumped to get down there to Nashville and start playing,” Williams said.

The Lady Bruins will take on BGA Friday afternoon at 1:15 at Lipscomb University.