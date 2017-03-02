Local duo takes top prize in CBS show ‘Hunted’

JACKSON, Tenn. — The exciting season finale of the popular CBS show “Hunted” played out Wednesday night, and a local business owner and his friend took home the top prize.

Lee Wilson and Hilmar Skagfield spent nearly a month on the run, hiding from top law enforcement officials for the reality show.

Wilson, who called himself “America’s best good-guy fugitive,” says he was especially equipped for the challenge as he owns Jackson Escape Rooms.

The duo says even though they knew the outcome, watching the finale was still nerve wracking.

“Stressful, stressful. We basically knew how it turned out — we knew obviously everything that happened to us — but still just adrenaline just thumping. It just transports you back into the game,” Wilson said.

The duo each walked away with a $125,000 prize.