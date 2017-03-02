Local wrestling company carries on family passion

This is part 2 of a story on Tennessee Independent Wrestling Federation, based in Trenton. See part 1 here.

TRENTON, Tenn. — ​​Tim White was forced from the ring 14 years ago when a brain cancer diagnosis put a sudden stop to his​ more than 20-year wrestling career.​

Unable to wrestle, his sons pledged to keep his legacy alive.

“It was a rough day,” White said. “Devastating. I’d still be wrestling today.”

“When he had to stop doing it, me and all my brothers made a vow to keep it going,” wrestler Jeremy White said.

“To see the look and the joy on our dad’s face when he’s there at the show and he’s excited, he’s happy, he’s at peace because he gets to see us do something that he unfortunately came to an abrupt halt with,” wrestler Brandon White said.

The White brothers aren’t alone. Wrestling is in D.J. Menace’s blood too. “Sometimes I wish my dad was here to see it, and I know he’d be proud,” D.J. said.

D.J.’s father surprised him with wrestling lessons right out of high school, but​ he​ died of a heart condition two weeks before the ​father-son team were supposed to ​start practicing​.

“I’m just hoping one day I can make him even more proud, ending it and showing him that, ‘hey Dad, I didn’t give up,” D.J. said. “I gave it all I had, and that’s all I really wanted was my dad to be proud of me.”

Pride and a love for their sport is a tie that binds these men who say a ​commitment to their fans​ keeps them motivated​.

“They put their bodies on the line for the fans, and I think that’s what keeps the fans coming back over and over again,” Tennessee Independent Wrestling Federation owner Randy Byrd said.

“There are loyal, devoted fans that are there every weekend,” Jeremy White said. “They’re what keeps this place going.”

It’s a bond that extends beyond the rope. Brandon White ​says one of his young fans saw holes in his socks and bought him a new pair in her favorite colors.

“I wear those socks faithfully, every match,” Brandon said. “Those socks have probably seen close to 1,000 matches.”

Yet even ​through injuries, days of training, and personal tragedies, ​these men say they wouldn’t spend their weekends any other way.

“When they step in that ring, they’re not doing it for the money, for the fame,” D.J. said. “They’re doing it because it’s something they love to do.”