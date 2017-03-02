Man charged with indecent exposure at 3 Jackson businesses

JACKSON, Tenn. — A man is facing multiple counts of indecent exposure on accusations of exposing himself at three Jackson salons over the past year.

Robert H. Wallace, 75, is charged with exposing his genitals to employees of the businesses, according to court documents.

An incident involving a child allegedly took place June 17, 2016, at Let’s Wax It, located on Murray Guard Drive, when Wallace exposed himself in the lobby where an employee’s 5-year-old son was in the room, according to an affidavit.

Three incidents involving employees reportedly took place in 2016. Those include two at Let’s Wax It on May 17 and June 17 and the third on Dec. 1 at Bloom Med Spa, located on the Highway 45 Bypass.

The most recent reportedly occurred Feb. 17 at Anew Image Nail & Skin Care on West University Parkway.

Wallace faces four counts of indecent exposure and one count of indecent exposure to a minor.