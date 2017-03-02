Murder trial delayed for man charged in death of elderly woman

CROCKETT COUNTY, Tenn. — A murder trial in the 2011 shooting death of an elderly woman is delayed.

Thursday was day three in the trial of 31-year-old Daniel Parker. He is charged in the shooting death of 89-year-old Frances Lilley.

Judge Clayburn Peeples had previously said he expected a verdict by the end of the week. However, we were told Thursday the trial was delayed until next Tuesday so a witness can testify.

