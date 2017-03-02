Parents of students in Nashville bus crash meet to hear next steps

CHESTER, Tenn — Chester County parents came together to hear the next steps following last year’s school bus crash in Nashville.

“We wanted to make sure they were aware of what was about to take place and to be able to help in any way we could to let them know what was available,” lawyer Chuck Purcell said.

Thursday, the attorney for the Chester County Board of Education, Chris Hayden, told the parents what to be aware of as they wait for answers after several children suffered injuries in the November 18 crash.

“We notify the local court here in Chester County as to all the different people that have claims that were injured in the bus wreck and then allow the court to make a determination as to who gets what essentially,” Hayden said.

Officials said one of three Chester County school buses heading to a Beta Club conference over-corrected, hit a guard rail and flipped on its side, sending all 46 passengers on board tumbling.

The amount of money being offered by the state for compensation to families is causing many parents to voice concerns.

“The cap or the limit of liability per accident is $700,000,” Hayden said.

Parents did not want to go on camera but told WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News the money being offered for compensation will not cover all 43 students on the bus and cannot understand how the state can offer what they say is so little money.

“If they have a concern about that amount, then they need to contact their legislature about that because that amount is set by the legislature,” Hayden suggested.

The money will be given to the court and one of 3 Chester County Circuit Court judges will decide how much each family will be awarded.

“We’re all working together to make sure that those monies are deposited and ultimately to get to the right people,” Purcell said.