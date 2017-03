WEATHER UPDATE

DRY WEATHER WILL PERSIST THROUGH MOST OF THE WEEKEND WITH TEMPERATURES MUCH CLOSER TO SEASONAL NORMALS. EXPECT AFTERNOON HIGHS IN THE 50 THROUGH FRIDAY, WARMING INTO THE LOWER TO MID 60S BY SATURDAY.

RAIN CHANCES RETURN TO THE FORECAST SUNDAY NIGHT, CONTINUING INTO THE MIDDLE PART OF NEXT WEEK.

Gary Pickens-StormTeam 7 Forecaster

email: gpickens@wbbjtv.com