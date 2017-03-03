SWAT and JPD conduct activities at residence on Forest Ave.

Jackson, Tenn. – At approximately 4:00 PM, Jackson police and SWAT conducted activities at a house on Forest Ave. near Forest Heights Methodist Church. WBBJ spoke with Lt. Long, narcotics investigator for the Jackson Police Department, who said that the activities were related to an on-going narcotics investigation. The WBBJ news team will provide more details as they become available.