Alexander Elem. celebrates “Read Across America Week with Dr. Seuss parade

JACKSON, Tenn.-Thing One and Thing Two, Horton the elephant and the Cat in the Hat.

These characters paraded down the halls of Alexander Elementary School, Friday afternoon.

These students were celebrating Dr. Seuss’ birthday with “Read Across America Week.”

For the parade, students were encouraged to dress as a character in their favorite book.

Principal Carolyn Caldwell said she wants to emphasize the importance of reading.

“Reading connects to every content area. In order for students to be effective and successful in math, science, social studies, they have to be able to read, so its fundamental,” said Caldwell.

Caldwell said, they have had a different celebration for reading everyday this week, wrapping up with Friday’s parade.