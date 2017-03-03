Chamber and local studio create a Jackson anthem

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson now has an anthem, put together by local vocalists and musicians from right here in the Hub City.

“Jackson has a lot of music history, and they wanted something that the audience could tie into the history of Jackson,” says Jimmy Exum, owner of Jaxon Records, “and that’s how the song came about.”

So the Chamber reached out to local studio owner, Jimmy Exum, who had already recorded a song two months prior with local artist Josh Smith, that he thought would be perfect for the project.

“They were talking about a song and I was like, we already recorded a song,” Exum says, “or laid down some tracks on a song, and I think you might be interested in it.”

The Chamber agreed, and the Jackson anthem was born. They cut a new version of the song with 18 local vocalists and a dozen local musicians, turning the experience into a music video.

A number of iconic Jackson landmarks are included in the “Jackson is my Home” music video, including the Old Country Store and Casey Jones Village.

“…the Greyhound Station, the Jackson mural; we just started thinking, what defines Jackson,” says Alexis Long, Chamber Manager of Member Engagement.

Long says, the local vocalists and musicians who recorded the song will perform at the annual celebration, leading up the debut of the anthem.

The annual Chamber celebration and Jackson anthem debut is set for March 16th at the Carl Grant Event Center.