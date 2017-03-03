Chilly Start. But A Warmer Weekend On The Way!

Tonight:

Temperatures will fall overnight Friday into Saturday Morning into the upper 20s to low 30s. But a huge rebound with temperatures rising to right around 60°F. A south wind at 5-10 mph will help make that 60 feel very comfortable. Really just a perfect day to be out and about.

Beyond this weekend:

We will continue to warm next week into the mid 60s mid week, then temperatures rise to around 70 for Monday. However it comes at a price! Clouds and Showers will develop ahead of the next cold front which will swing through Late Tuesday into Wednesday. The good news is at least for the time being the storms don’t appear to be particularly strong at this time. Let’s hope it stays that way. I’ll be here this weekend looking at the latest on that! Everyone have a wonderful weekend.

10:00 PM CDT Video Forecast:

Maurice Shamell-StormTeam 7 Meteorologist

twitter: @WBBJ7Moe

email: mshamell@wbbjtv.com