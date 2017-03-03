Community is shock after body found in Henderson Co. home

HENDERSON COUNTY — The Henderson County DA has asked for help from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation in a death investigation where very few details have been released.

Behind the crime tape, investigators search for clues at a home along Highway 200 in Henderson County. Sheriff’s investigators said a little before 11, Friday morning a logging crew, working on the property, knocked on the door to ask for a shovel when they discovered a man’s inside.

“I hate it. we grew up together,” a family friend said. “Me, him and his brother, picked cotton together, played in the same ditches and creeks. Its just bad.”

The victim has not been identified yet but investigators say he was in his 50s. Although an official cause of death has not been released, a family member said off camera he believes his loved one was involved in some type of confrontation. A family friend who did not want to be identified said the family has been told the victim was shot.

“We were told, seems to be, that he just opened the door and somebody shot him,” a family friend said.

That family friend said he is shocked someone killed his friend because things like this just do not happen in their tight knit community. He says he is thankful the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has taken over the investigation.

“Oh, they’ll find out who done it, if they don’t already know,” a family friend said.

A few neighbors said that the victim was friendly guy who everyone in the area knew. Which is why they said his death is so shocking. No suspect information has been released. If you can help investigators, call the Henderson County Sheriff’s Department at (731) 968-7777 or the TBI at 1 (800) TBI-FIND.