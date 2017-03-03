Dyersburg church begins to rebuild after devastating storms

DYERSBURG, Tenn. — Days after storms ripped through West Tennessee, one Dyersburg church is still assessing the damage, and working to rebuild.

Two days after winds that capped more than 60 MPH winds in Dyersburg, Standing on the Word Ministries church building is barely recognizable.

“It’s unbelievable to see, as much damage is done. When someone says your roof is gone, you don’t expect that much damage you know you don’t expect that much, maybe just a couple shingles or something,” Senior Pastor Herman Milton said.

This is a picture of what the church looked like before the storms.

Along with the roof being completely torn off and the walls and ceiling flooded, a window was busted on the church van.

“All the equipment, the TVs, the monitors, the stereo equipment, the mic system, the chairs, the pews, the computers, everything we had in there has mostly water damage,” Pastor Milton said.

The pastor says the roof was lifted off their building during the storm…and was carried as far as on the other side of the building next door.

“We have to rent a small area just to have service Sunday, just to try and come together and try to get through this together. No where to go, a lot of other churches have reached to to help us,” Pastor Milton said.

An insurance adjustor was looking through the church Friday morning. The pastor said it could easily cost $250,000 to repair everything.

“It’s kind of difficult because you know a lot of times you do’t want to be spread out, and not have no pace to call home,” Pastor Milton said.

Contractos told the pastor it could be May or June before the church is able to meet again in their building.