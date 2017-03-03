Lady Bruins look to bring home first ever state title

JACKSON, Tenn — Friday afternoon the USJ Lady Bruins found themselves in a defensive matchup against BGA. The Bruins shot just 25 percent from the field, but where there’s a will, there’s a way, and they found a way to get the job done.

“They did a great job disrupting our rhythm and everything,” head coach Tony Shutes said.

The Lady Bruins post positions would come up big when the guards struggled to get things going from outside the paint.

“The post knew they had to grind and make more inside shots,” center Taylor Tenpenny said.

Having worked all off season for this moment to reach the state title game, the Lady Bruins wouldn’t be denied.

“We weren’t going to quit and I think we just needed to do it for each other, do it to get to the championship game,” guard Anna Jones said.

With the 34-31 win over BGA, the Lady Bruins will square off against the defending champions Northpoint Christian. A team who ended USJ’s 21 game winning streak on February 18.

“I think last time we got so like caught up in like the heat of the game, because we played them in the region championship, that we just lost ourselves,” Jones said.

Well USJ has their chance at redemption Saturday afternoon at Lipscomb University. Tip off is set for 5:30.