Memphis man faces sentencing in 2012 killing of officer

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) – Sentencing has been delayed for a man convicted of fatally shooting a police officer in Memphis, Tennessee, during a chaotic raid of his home.

Judge James Beasley on Friday postponed the sentencing of 25-year-old Treveno Campbell to March 28 in Shelby County Criminal Court.

Defense lawyer William Massey said a presentencing report should be ready by then, and he’ll file a motion for a new trial.

Campbell faces up to 25 years for the second-degree murder of Officer Martoiya Lang, one of six officers who broke into Campbell’s home in 2012 with a warrant to arrest a different man. Campbell also was convicted of attempted murder and reckless endangerment of Lang’s fellow officers.

The 32-year-old mother of four was the first female Memphis officer killed in the line of duty.