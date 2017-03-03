Mugshots : Madison County : 3/02/17 – 3/03/17 March 3, 2017 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/21Tyrone Brawner Driving on Revoked/Suspended License, Violation of Registration Law Show Caption Hide Caption 2/21Tommy Cox Driving on Revoked/Suspended License, Failure to Appear Show Caption Hide Caption 3/21Tia Lancaster Failure to Appear Show Caption Hide Caption 4/21Tamera Parker Failure to Appear, Violation of Probation Show Caption Hide Caption 5/21Shaun Vickers Fraudulent Use of a Credit/ATM Card, Identity Theft Show Caption Hide Caption 6/21Sandra Ware Simple Domestic Assault Show Caption Hide Caption 7/21Sammuel Dotson Disobeying Stop Sign, No Proof of Insurance, Driving on Revoked/Suspended License Show Caption Hide Caption 8/21Robert Hunt Possession of Stolen Property, Schedule VI Drug Violations, Unlawful Carrying or Possession of a Weapon/Illegal Possess, Driving on Revoked/Suspended License Show Caption Hide Caption 9/21Randall White Schedule VI Drug Violations, Unlawful Drug Paraphenelia, Unlawful Carrying or Possession of a Weapon, Illegal Possess, Violation of Probation, Violation of Probation Show Caption Hide Caption 10/21Lukas Austin Violation of Probation, Violation of Community Corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 11/21Linda Davison No Charges Show Caption Hide Caption 12/21Laramie Rogers DUI, Disobeying Traffic Signal Show Caption Hide Caption 13/21Kenneth Cooper Schedule II Drug Violations Show Caption Hide Caption 14/21Kayland Parchman No Charges Show Caption Hide Caption 15/21Christopher Baxter Failure to Comply, Failure to Comply Show Caption Hide Caption 16/21Charles Tucker Driving on Revoked/Suspended License, Improper Display of Tag Show Caption Hide Caption 17/21Charles Cole, Jr. Public Intoxication Show Caption Hide Caption 18/21Brittney Garza Simple Possession/Casual Exchange, Schedule VI Drug Violations, Criminal Impersonation, Driving on Revoked/Suspended License, Violation of Registration Law Show Caption Hide Caption 19/21Brianna Bolin Schedule VI Drug Violations Show Caption Hide Caption 20/21Brandy Powell Violation of Probation, Identity Theft Show Caption Hide Caption 21/21Betty Miller Shoplifting-Theft of Property Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 3/02/17 and 7 a.m. on 3/03/17. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. FacebookTwitterPinterestMore