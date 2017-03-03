Shelter dog’s recovery gains national attention

SAVANNAH, Tenn. — One local pup’s road to recovery is touching the hearts of many not only in the area, but also across the country.

Just weeks ago, Blue was on the brink of death.

But now, employees at the Hardin County Animal Services describe him as one and a half years old, spunky and full of life.

“His spirit was broken, there wasn’t much life in his eyes and he was just blue,” director of the center Debbie Nowicki said. “So, we named him Blue.”

Nowicki said a firefighter brought Blue in after a car dumped him out on a gravel road in Morris Chapel.

“His skin had been in such a bad condition for so long, chunks of skin was just falling off him,” Nowicki said. “He was miserable.”

Blue suffers from a condition called Demodex Mange, which caused him to lose almost all of his hair when he was brought in.

Nowicki said Blue was wearing a collar when he was brought in, which means someone was responsible for him and his health.

“I felt very sad for him, that whoever had him, didn’t reach out for help and didn’t see what we saw in him,” Nowicki said.

But after a round of treatments, not only is his fur coming back, but his personality, too.

“He’s just a young trouble maker,” Nowicki said. “He’s got a lot to learn, he’s super smart and he’s learning things already. He is just a character.”

Employees at the center have been posting weekly updates on Facebook, which has gained attention from people across the country.

Nowicki said it might take up to a year for blue to grow back a full coat, but he is now ready to be adopted by the right people.

If you want to help blue on his road to recovery, you can make a donation by going into the center.