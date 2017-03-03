St. Louis jury rejects lawsuit against Johnson & Johnson

ST. LOUIS (AP) – A St. Louis jury has rejected a woman’s claim that Johnson & Johnson baby powder contributed to her ovarian cancer.

The 11-1 verdict came Friday in a lawsuit filed by 55-year-old Nora Daniels, of Columbia, Tennessee, against Johnson & Johnson and Imerys Talc, a talcum powder supplier.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports (http://bit.ly/2lF7Q0Z ) the verdict for Johnson & Johnson came after three previous St. Louis juries found against the company in similar lawsuits. Those verdicts last year awarded a total of $197 million to the plaintiffs.

About 2,000 state and federal lawsuits have been filed against the company claiming a link between the powder and ovarian cancer.

Daniels said that she used Johnson & Johnson’s talcum powder from 1978 to 2013, when she was diagnosed with ovarian and uterine cancer.