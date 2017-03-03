Repairs begin after heavy storms cause major damage

DYERSBURG, Tenn — After heavy storms caused damage across west Tennessee many are just starting the process of cleanup and repairs.

The storms have ended, but clean up has just begun. Companies like Paul Davis Restoration are working around the clock to help victims.

“The trees that blew over fell up against the house we had to patch the roof up put a cover on it and wind up putting shingles on it.” Contractor, Cade Hoppe said.

A homeowner, Gladys Townson, said she was out of town when the storm came through. “Trees on my roof, trees in my yard, shingles off, gutters off and it was a mess.” Townson explained.

Townson said during the storm a total of four trees came down around her home, also causing power lines to come down. Although she was left with heavy damage she knew the first step to get her home back in order. First thing she did was call her insurance company, then decided who to hire to help with repairs.

“When you’re going to call somebody you want somebody who’s licensed.” Marketing Manager, Missy Harrell said. “Mainly as a licensed contractor to come in you want to know that they have a good reputation that their going to take care of your business immediately.”

Paul Davis said its policy is to have one of their contractors survey the damage within 24 hours, and over the past 48 hours their contractors have been busy.

“We’re taking care of some claims in Dyersburg because they got hit pretty hard.” Harrell said.

Hoppe said it took them two days to finish up one of their claims, but each case is different.

“Repairs are being made everywhere today.” Harrell said. “So it all depends on the timeline and the depth of the destruction basically.”

Paul Davis Restoration tells WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News they also provides free inspections for roof damage.