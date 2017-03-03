TBI: Agents assisting Henderson Co. officers after body was found

HENDERSON COUNTY, Tenn.-The Henderson County Sheriff’s Department and TBI are at a home in the 5300 block along Highway 200, where a man’s body was found earlier Friday.

Henderson County investigators told WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News a logging crew was working on the property this morning, they knocked on the door to ask for a shovel when they discovered the body inside a little before 11 a.m.

Investigators said the man was in his 50s, however, his identity or the cause cause of death is unknown at this time.

One family member said he believes some type of altercation happened in the home. The TBI is taking over this investigation.

