Three-vehicle crash snarls traffic on busy Highway 45 By-pass

JACKSON, Tenn.-A three-vehicle crash tied up traffic in a busy area of north Jackson Friday evening.

Emergency crews were called to the area of the Highway 45 By-pass and Carriage House Drive around 8:30 p.m.

Witnesses told WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News one car stopped short, causing a chain-reaction crash.

The third car in the rear sustained the most damage and the driver was checked out by emergency crews and is expected to be alright.

There was a also dog in the car with him, and was not hurt.

Crews worked for about half an hour to clear the scene.