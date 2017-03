WEATHER UPDATE

SKIES ARE SUNNY, BUT TEMPERATURES ARE A LITTLE COOL. HIGHS TODAY WILL BE IN THE 50S ACROSS THE REGION WITH OVERNIGHT LOWS IN THE UPPER 20S TO LOW 30S. AS HIGH PRESSURE CONTINUES TO REMAIN IN THE AREA WE CAN EXPECT TO SEE SUNNY SKIES ON SATURDAY WITH HIGHS IN THE MID 60S.

SATURDAY NIGHT WILL SEE AN INCREASE IN CLOUDS WITH MOSTLY CLOUDY SKIES OVERNIGHT AND INTO SUNDAY. TEMPERATURES ON SUNDAY WILL BE ABOUT 5 DEGREES COOLER THAN SATURDAY. THE NEXT CHANCE FOR SHOWERS WILL COME EARLY NEXT WEEK.

Gary Pickens-StormTeam 7 Forecaster

email: gpickens@wbbjtv.com