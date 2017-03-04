City of Bolivar host 3rd annual Vietnam veterans parade

BOLIVAR, Tenn — A day of honor and remembrance in West Tennessee as the city of Bolivar hosted its Vietnam veterans celebration.

“Our Vietnam veterans have never really been respected or thanked for what they did in Vietnam,” Mayor Barrett Stevens said.

Veterans from all over West Tennessee gathered for the third annual Vietnam veterans day parade.

This year’s Grand Marshal was a very special guest who traveled all the way from South Carolina.

United States Marine Corps Lieutenant General James Livingston was the guest of honor.

Lt. General Livingston is also a medal of honor recipient.

“It’s really indicative of all of America.” Lt. General Livingston said. “Now they realize the service and sacrifice of all the veterans and this city has done a great job of extending that hand of welcome and saying we thank you for your service and sacrifice.”

Joining the celebration were the Hmong ethnic group, who played an important role during the Vietnam war.

“Those are people that you will see at our farmers market, but they were refugees from the Vietnam war they were allies over 50,000 people fought with us in Vietnam.” Mayor Stevens explained.

As the parade line passed through the city, Lt. General Livingston said he’s thankful to be apart of the experience. “The thing about Tennessee they’ve always given back to the country all the young men and women who served and sacrificed from this state have been remarkable patriots.”

After the parade community members and special guests gathered at the National Guard Armory in Bolivar for a banquet celebration ending the day of festivities.