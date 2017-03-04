Hooked on Science: Exploding Sandwich Bag

Exploding Sandwich Bag

INGREDIENTS

Baking Soda

Vinegar

Paper Towel

Sandwich Bag

INSTRUCTIONS

STEP 1: Tear a paper towel into four equal pieces. Using one of the pieces, pour two tablespoons of baking soda into the center of the paper towel square. Describe the baking soda by its observable properties.

STEP 2: Fold the square into a smaller square, so the baking soda stays inside.

STEP 3: Fill the sandwich bag one-fourth of the way with vinegar. Describe the vinegar by its observable properties.

STEP 4: Drop the paper towel into the sandwich bag. Hold the sandwich bag over the trash can, close it, and observe. Did mixing the two substances result in a new substance?

EXPLANATION

When the paper towel square containing the baking soda is placed into the bag containing the vinegar, a chemical reaction happens, which creates carbon dioxide gas. The carbon dioxide gas fills the bag, causing the bag to expand and eventually pop. Go to www.hookedonscience.org for more experiments that might get you and your family “Hooked on Science.”