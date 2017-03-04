Increasing Clouds Tonight. Rain To Start The Work Week

From the VIRIR7StormTeam:

This Evenings Weather Forecast:

After hitting a staggering High of 68°F today clouds will gradually increase overnight and continue into the day Sunday. We are still quite dry here at the surface with dew points in the 20s. Overall, it looks like a dry day for Sunday. Worth a mention, since VIPIRcast is consistent with it, a small chance of sprinkles or light rain mainly in the evening Sunday.

Tonight:

Expect temperatures to continue to fall overnight through the 50s and into the 40s. We should bottom out right around 40°F tonight. Warmer than yesterday, but still chilly.

Sunday Daypart Forecast:

Early Next Week:

Clouds will increase gradually as moisture streams in aloft. Eventually the atmospheric column will become saturated enough to support rain. Latest guidance has this occurring overnight Sunday into Monday morning. The Monday morning commute still looks wet. However VIPIR has most of the concentrated rain moving out by mid afternoon. There will be a lull in the action Monday until the cold front approaches out of the west. It will bring a line of storms through the area late Monday Night into Tuesday. At this time, still looks like those storms will stay below severe weather criteria. However, some thunder, brief heavy rain and gusty winds should still be expected.

Latest VIPIRcast showing the cold front and a line of convection arriving on Tuesday AM:

Moe Shamell – StormTeam 7 Meteorologist

Twitter: @WBBJ7Moe

Email: mshamell@wbbjtv.com