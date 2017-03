Pet of the Week: Emmi

The pet of the week for is Emmi.

Emmi, a cattle dog mix is available for adoption through Saving The Animals Together or S.T.A.T.

At a year old, Melissa Roberts with S.T.A.T. said she is a very playful puppy with lots of energy.

Emmi would do well in a house with children, other dogs and even cats, according to Roberts.

Contact Melissa about adopting Emmi!