Police investigate after man threatens JTA driver with a knife

JACKSON, Tenn. — We have received calls from some viewers about a heavy police presence earlier this afternoon.

Investigators said a JTA bus driver was threatened by a rider.

A little bit after 4 p.m., Jackson police officers responded to a bus stop on Old Hickory because a female was causing a disturbance on the bus.

Investigators said she was upset because the driver wouldn’t leave the bus stop.

Authorities said the woman started swearing, beating on the bus and approached the bus driver threatening to harm him with a knife.

The woman was taken into custody and charged with aggravated assault.

She will be held in the Madison County Jail until her former arraignment on March 6.

We are still working to get more information on this story.