Two Jackson teams battle for a chance at state

JACKSON, Tenn. — Two Jackson teams battled to stay alive and for the chance to play for a gold ball Saturday night.

And for one of those teams, a chance to preserve their perfect record.

Hundreds of basketball fans packed the bleachers at Southside High School as two Jackson teams squared off in a cross town rivalry with very big implications.

“Tonight it’s going to be a battle, and we’re ready to see who is going to state,” Adria Knight, a fan of both teams said.

But she said the packed house was no surprise.

This game will determine whether the Southside Lady Hawks stay undefeated for the season.

“They sell tickets because its such a hot commodity game, and the next step is going to state,” she said.

One former Southside Hawk said this game is important, because the Hawks haven’t won a regional tournament in 23 years.

“I was actually on the team that won 23 years ago, so I am very excited for them,” Donmeka Martin-Mercer said.

But she said she will be happy because no matter the winner, a team from the city will advance.

“We got a lot of competition and a lot of rivalry,” she said. “But regardless of who wins, we are actually happy that somebody from Jackson will be going to the state tournament.”

But not everybody feels that way.

“I think I would cry and be very upset,” Lady Hawk’s manager Ashauna Price said.

But the score aside, one liberty fan said the game is all about having fun.

“I’m the parent of a liberty cheerleader, but I’m really here to see the game,” Paige Long said. “I’m enjoying it and I’m rooting for both teams.”

Congratulations to both Liberty and South Side for making it this far. The Lady Hawks will head to state, as they beat Liberty tonight 42 to 53.