USJ falls one game short of State Champions

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Lady Bruins battled all the way to the State Championship game in Nashville Saturday against Northpoint Christian. Unfortunately for USJ, they were unable to keep up with the Northpoint Christian offense, ending in a final score of 70 to 54. Head Coach Tony Shutes told us, he is absolutely proud of his girls for making it as far as they did.